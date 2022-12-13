Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 448.77% from the stock’s current price.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRC opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 153.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 217,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 131,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 206,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,132 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.