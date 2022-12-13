Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in November

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the November 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 267.0 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance

SDMHF traded up $26.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.45. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $282.50 and a one year high of $566.01.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €465.00 ($489.47) to €455.00 ($478.95) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.