Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in November

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the November 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 267.0 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance

SDMHF traded up $26.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.45. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $282.50 and a one year high of $566.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €465.00 ($489.47) to €455.00 ($478.95) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.