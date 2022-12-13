Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.61. 51,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 136,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Savara Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 26.55 and a current ratio of 26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Insider Transactions at Savara

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 25,005 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,507.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,926,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,128.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 31,107 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $42,927.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,802,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,487,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 107,022 shares of company stock worth $149,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the third quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 235.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Savara by 6.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 12.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

