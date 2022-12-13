Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Up to $17.03

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $18.22. Schrödinger shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 26,848 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

