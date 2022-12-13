Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Up to $17.03

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $18.22. Schrödinger shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 26,848 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.96.
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
