Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Down 38.0% in November

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the November 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Scopus BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCPS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,143. Scopus BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Institutional Trading of Scopus BioPharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scopus BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) by 438.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,623 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Scopus BioPharma worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

