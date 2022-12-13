Scotiabank Cuts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$1.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGDPF. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

MGDPF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

