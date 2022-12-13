Scotiabank Trims Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Target Price to C$52.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.81.

ENB opened at C$53.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.56. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$46.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.887 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.48%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 988,786 shares in the company, valued at C$54,185,472.80. In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 988,786 shares in the company, valued at C$54,185,472.80. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total transaction of C$241,892.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,131,821.57.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

