Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $682,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 142,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 609,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.