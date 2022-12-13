Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 184,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.