Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.2% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

