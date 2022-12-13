Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75.

