Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

