SEB Equities Lowers Sanoma (OTCMKTS:SWYBY) to Hold

Sanoma (OTCMKTS:SWYBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Sanoma Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SWYBY remained flat at 1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares.
