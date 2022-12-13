SEB Equities Lowers Sanoma (OTCMKTS:SWYBY) to Hold

Sanoma (OTCMKTS:SWYBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Sanoma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWYBY remained flat at 1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares.

Get Sanoma alerts:

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.