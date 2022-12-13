Second Half Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,479 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,026,000 after buying an additional 80,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,244,000 after buying an additional 142,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,095,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares during the period.

IJT opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $141.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average of $111.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

