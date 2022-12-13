Second Half Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 44,248 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Southern Copper makes up 2.3% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Southern Copper by 145.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $667,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCCO opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

