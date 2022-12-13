Second Half Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,682 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $456.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.39. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.