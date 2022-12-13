Second Half Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,228 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $91,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IWD opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

