Second Half Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

