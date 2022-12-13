Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $51.98 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $51.98 million and $491,955.37 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00222207 USD and is up 6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $566,381.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

