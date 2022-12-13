Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $51.94 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $51.94 million and $500,879.68 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00012913 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00042667 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020619 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00240902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00222207 USD and is up 6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $566,381.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

