SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) PT Lowered to GBX 900

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 985 ($12.08) to GBX 900 ($11.04) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEGXF. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($15.46) to GBX 1,040 ($12.76) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SEGRO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($14.11) to GBX 960 ($11.78) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,148.00.

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of SEGXF opened at $9.72 on Friday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

