SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $2.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.
SLQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price target on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
SelectQuote Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.12. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
