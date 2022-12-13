Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Down 60.8% in November

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,533,400 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the November 15th total of 47,323,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 321.2 days.

Sembcorp Marine Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMBMF remained flat at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Sembcorp Marine has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

Get Sembcorp Marine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Sembcorp Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Sembcorp Marine Company Profile

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sembcorp Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sembcorp Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.