Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (HYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:HYG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Stock Up 11.3 %

HYG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 29.50 ($0.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 51.51, a current ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45. The company has a market capitalization of £7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.92. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.40).

About Seneca Growth Capital VCT

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializes in growth capital. It invests in emerging biotechnology companies. It prefers to invest in unquoted and quoted MedTech companies. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom, IIe-de-France, Burgundy, France, European Developed Markets.

