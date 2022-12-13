Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.30 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.11). Approximately 153,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 397,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £10.26 million and a PE ratio of 92.50.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Further Reading

