Serum Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Serum has a market cap of $26.89 million and approximately $16.32 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Serum alerts:

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

