SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 430.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGSOY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,333.80.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. 29,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,297. SGS has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.