Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the November 15th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.9 days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHPMF remained flat at $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Shanghai Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

