Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,650 by UBS Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,650 ($32.51) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.94) price target on Shell in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.35) to GBX 2,900 ($35.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($39.26) target price on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,200 ($39.26) price objective on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,957.20 ($36.28).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up GBX 23 ($0.28) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,318.50 ($28.44). 7,764,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,003,258. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,353.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,258.82. The company has a market capitalization of £163.50 billion and a PE ratio of 495.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.49) and a one year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.37).

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.