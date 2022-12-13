Shentu Hits Market Capitalization of $66.41 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. Shentu has a total market cap of $66.41 million and $4.40 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00004272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00512087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $904.04 or 0.05096773 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,381.80 or 0.30341409 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,545,582 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

