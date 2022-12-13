Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 792,400 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 1,242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.7 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $75.73.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

