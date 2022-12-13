Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Decreases By 73.2%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the November 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.0 days.

AGFMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $6.53.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

