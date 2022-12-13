Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Rises By 109.4%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BHFAM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,142. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

