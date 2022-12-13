Short Interest in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Drops By 97.7%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Broadscale Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCLE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Broadscale Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

