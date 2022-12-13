Short Interest in Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Drops By 50.0%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calloway’s Nursery Stock Performance

Shares of CLWY remained flat at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. Calloway’s Nursery has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.

