Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Drops By 83.3%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CannaGrow Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CGRW traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 6,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,223. CannaGrow has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

