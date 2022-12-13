Short Interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Drops By 69.9%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the November 15th total of 66,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at Chemomab Therapeutics

In related news, insider George Adi Mor sold 324,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $675,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Shares of CMMB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,447. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

