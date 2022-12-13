Short Interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Rises By 182.0%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 182.0% from the November 15th total of 38,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Gregg Wm Givens bought 85,000 shares of Cingulate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 93,173 shares of company stock worth $82,220 over the last ninety days. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cingulate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cingulate during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CING. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CING traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,647. Cingulate has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

