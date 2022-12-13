Short Interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Rises By 182.0%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 182.0% from the November 15th total of 38,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Gregg Wm Givens bought 85,000 shares of Cingulate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 93,173 shares of company stock worth $82,220 over the last ninety days. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cingulate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cingulate during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cingulate Price Performance
NASDAQ CING traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,647. Cingulate has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.
About Cingulate
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cingulate (CING)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.