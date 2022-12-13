Short Interest in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Expands By 112.5%

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTGO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Contango Ore by 5,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Contango Ore during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Contango Ore in the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

About Contango Ore

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.39. 1,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445. Contango Ore has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 214,600 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

