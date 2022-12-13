Short Interest in Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Rises By 369.8%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 369.8% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

Dalrada Financial stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Dalrada Financial has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean energy, healthcare, technology, and precision manufacturing solutions. It operates through Health, Energy, Manufacturing, and Technology segments. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services.

