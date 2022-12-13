Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Increases By 566.7%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DBS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

DBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $99.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average is $93.10. DBS Group has a one year low of $81.68 and a one year high of $111.25.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

About DBS Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.9631 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

