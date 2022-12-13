Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Decreases By 51.7%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the November 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DENSO Stock Performance

Shares of DNZOY traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. 23,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. DENSO has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $44.85.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

