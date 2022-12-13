Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Increases By 365.2%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 365.2% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DSNY opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a P/E ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
