Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Increases By 365.2%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 365.2% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DSNY opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a P/E ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.