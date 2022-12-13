Short Interest in Digimax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Decreases By 89.5%

Digimax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the November 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Digimax Global Stock Performance

Shares of DBKSF remained flat at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,631. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Digimax Global has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.

Digimax Global Company Profile

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, offers advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that assists large organizations to assess personality traits; and Cryptohawk.Ai, an information tool that helps in determining changes in price trends occur for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other alt coins.

