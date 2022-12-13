Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Declines By 81.1%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the November 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:EGIEY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 56,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Engie Brasil Energia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

