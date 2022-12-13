Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Rises By 62.0%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock remained flat at $11.28 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 177,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,053. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter worth $5,497,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 818,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 356,711 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 59.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

