Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Declines By 96.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the November 15th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.49. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,686. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $56.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 203.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 434.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

