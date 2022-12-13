Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Drops By 61.1%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the November 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

Shares of GELYY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

