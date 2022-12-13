Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Drops By 61.1%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the November 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
Shares of GELYY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
