Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Drops By 50.0%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Golden Agri-Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GARPY remained flat at $21.11 on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. Golden Agri-Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

Golden Agri-Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5311 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats.

