Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Declines By 59.8%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the November 15th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNNMY. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 91 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DNB Markets lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.88.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 6.1 %

OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. 124,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,033. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.